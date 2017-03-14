

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





Prince Charles and his sons Prince William and Prince Harry will attend a ceremony for the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge at the Canadian National Vimy Memorial in France on April 9, Gov. General David Johnston announced Tuesday.

“Sharon and I are delighted to be joined by the Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry for the commemorations,” Johnston said.

According to Veterans Affairs Canada, events will be held in France and in Ottawa to mark the 100th anniversary. A delegation of government officials will travel to the Canadian National Vimy Memorial, located in northern France, to participate in the commemorative events there.

Johnston remarked on the historical significance of the Battle of Vimy Ridge when Canadian troops captured a heavily-defended position from the Germans on April 9, 1917 during the First World War.

“The capture of Vimy, in which the four divisions of the Canadian Corps fought together for the first time, was an historic moment that solidified Canada’s reputation as having some of the best soldiers on the Western Front during the First World War," he said.

The Canadian National Vimy Memorial, which overlooks the Douai Plain, about 10 kilometres north of the city of Arras, is Canada’s largest First World War monument in Europe. With its two limestone pylons and a statue of a cloaked woman that represents Canada mourning her dead sons, the memorial is inscribed with the names of 11,285 Canadian soldiers who were posted missing or presumed dead in France during that war.

“On April 9th, a century later, we will once again stand together united to remember and honour the almost 3,600 Canadian soldiers who were killed in action and the more than 7,000 who were wounded during this battle,” Johnston said.

