Prince Philip out of hospital after infection treatment
Queen Elizabeth II, left, waves to the crowd with Prince Philip at right, as they arrive by open carriage to the parade ring on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting in Ascot, England on Tuesday, June 20, 2017. (AP / Alastair Grant)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, June 22, 2017 5:26AM EDT
LONDON - Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has left a London hospital after receiving treatment for an infection.
Philip, who is 96, was admitted on Wednesday as a precautionary measure.
More to come.
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from World
- Mass. man arrested after beating daughter for installing Snapchat, police say
- Local administrator resigns amid criticism over Grenfell Tower fire
- A look at events leading up to the Flint airport stabbing
- Boy killed by log as Tropical Storm Cindy churns closer to Gulf Coast
- Investors oppose ending jail time for ex-treasure hunter