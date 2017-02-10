

CTVNews.ca Staff





Tara Palmer-Tomkinson died “peacefully in her sleep,” according to new details from her family.

The British socialite and god-daughter of Prince Charles was found dead at age 45, in her London home on Wednesday, months after publicly revealing she had been diagnosed with a brain tumour.

A death notice on page 26 of the Daily Telegraph newspaper said: “Tara Clare died peacefully in her sleep,” and added that a private funeral will be held.

Palmer-Tomkinson’s sister Santa Montefiore tweeted a heartfelt tribute on Thursday featuring a black and white photograph and the message: “My darling sister. I miss you.”

The cause of her death remains unclear.

Palmer-Tomkinson was a fixture on the London nightlife scene throughout the 1990s. Tabloid writers detailing her exploits with Britain’s rich and famous gave her the shorthand “T-P-T.” Her highly publicized abuse of cocaine led to the collapse of her nasal septum, which required surgery to repair.

Palmer-Tomkinson described the depths of her drug abuse in a 2014 interview with British radio and television host Jeremy Kyle.

“I remember crawling on my hands and knees to pick up the phone and call, and then I woke up in hospital,” she said. “I remember saying my prayers. I knew my heart was stopping.”

Last year, Palmer-Tomkinson revealed that she was battling a brain tumour. She said she had been diagnosed in January after being treated for a benign growth on her pituitary gland.

Her parents are said to be close friends of Prince Charles and other members of the royal family. The prince said in a statement that he and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, were “deeply saddened” by news of her death.

"Our thoughts are so much with the family," he said.

With files from The Associated Press