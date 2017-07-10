Priest charged after alleged road rage incident in Florida
Police cars are parked in front of the Waldo Police Department in Waldo, Fla., Thursday Oct. 2, 2014. (AP / Jason Dearen)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, July 10, 2017 3:33AM EDT
STUART, Fla. -- The rector of an Episcopal church in North Carolina is facing criminal charges in Florida after police say he pointed a gun at another vehicle in an apparent road rage incident.
Media reports say 35-year-old Rev. William Rian Adams is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Martin County, Florida records show he was released from jail on $15,000 bail.
State troopers say a pickup truck driver was closely following a Corvette on Florida's Turnpike and tried to pass the car when its driver pointed a handgun at him. Troopers then stopped Adams in the Corvette.
Records show Adams is rector of Calvary Episcopal Church in Fletcher, North Carolina. Church officials didn't immediately respond to a call seeking comment and no attorney was listed for Adams.