

The Associated Press





ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — An Orlando, Florida, police officer has been shot to death as authorities search for a suspect.

According to the police department's official Twitter page, the shooting happened just after 7:15 a.m. Monday not far from a Walmart. A massive manhunt for the suspect is underway.

No additional details were provided about the shooting.

The Orlando Sentinel reports at least seven Orlando police officers and Orange County Sheriff's deputies were seen escorting an ambulance carrying the officer to the hospital shortly after the shooting.

Traffic has been detoured around the area.

No further details were immediately available.

Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, wkd dayshift patrol, will be missed beyond words. She always had a smile/high five 4 every/kid she came across. pic.twitter.com/XUp1Z2RcFY — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017

OPD @ChiefJohnMina It is with such a heavy heart that I have to tell you Master Sgt Debra Clayton a 17-year veteran of OPD, died at 7:40 am pic.twitter.com/owWHyuaOtj — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017

OPD @ChiefJohnMina suspect who murdered our officer known to CF LEOs. He's wanted for Dec murder of a pregnant woman in @OrangeCoSheriff pic.twitter.com/Qwuk8A2lUe — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017

The Orlando Police Department family is heartbroken today. One of our own was taken in the line of duty. There are no words. pic.twitter.com/M48o1nnr4h — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017