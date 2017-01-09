Police: Officer killed in Orlando, suspect still at large
The Orlando Police released an image of the suspect, Markeith Loyd, they are hunting for on Twitter. (Orlando Police / Twitter)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, January 9, 2017 9:54AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 9, 2017 11:15AM EST
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — An Orlando, Florida, police officer has been shot to death as authorities search for a suspect.
According to the police department's official Twitter page, the shooting happened just after 7:15 a.m. Monday not far from a Walmart. A massive manhunt for the suspect is underway.
No additional details were provided about the shooting.
The Orlando Sentinel reports at least seven Orlando police officers and Orange County Sheriff's deputies were seen escorting an ambulance carrying the officer to the hospital shortly after the shooting.
Traffic has been detoured around the area.
No further details were immediately available.
Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, wkd dayshift patrol, will be missed beyond words. She always had a smile/high five 4 every/kid she came across. pic.twitter.com/XUp1Z2RcFY— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017
OPD @ChiefJohnMina It is with such a heavy heart that I have to tell you Master Sgt Debra Clayton a 17-year veteran of OPD, died at 7:40 am pic.twitter.com/owWHyuaOtj— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017
OPD @ChiefJohnMina suspect who murdered our officer known to CF LEOs. He's wanted for Dec murder of a pregnant woman in @OrangeCoSheriff pic.twitter.com/Qwuk8A2lUe— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017
The Orlando Police Department family is heartbroken today. One of our own was taken in the line of duty. There are no words. pic.twitter.com/M48o1nnr4h— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017
Markeith Loyd is the suspect who shot OPD officer this morning. Anyone w/info please call 1-800-423-TIPS @CrimelineFL pic.twitter.com/TeABsCsTh4— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017