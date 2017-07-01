

Andrew Demillo, The Associated Press





LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Clubgoers screamed and scrambled for cover as dozens of gunshots rang out during a rap concert in downtown Little Rock early Saturday, leaving 28 people injured from an 11-second melee that police said may be gang-related.

Police Chief Kenton Buckner said investigators believe multiple people fired shots and that the shooting could be connected other violence in the city in recent days. All of the victims were expected to survive the shooting at the Power Ultra Lounge, and Buckner credited the work of first responders for that.

Twenty-five people between the ages of 16 and 35 suffered gunshot wounds, and three others had unrelated injuries. Two people were in critical condition Saturday afternoon, Buckner said.

Courtney Swanigan, 23, told The Associated Press that when the gunfire rang out, "I just closed my eyes, got down on the ground and put my hands on my head."

Mayor Mark Stodola said the city would shut down the club under a "criminal abatement" program. State regulators suspended the club's liquor license earlier Saturday and Stodola said the property's manager was delivering an eviction notice.

"We know we've got to use a hammer, we've got to use a big hammer on the people who would do violence with guns and hurt people," the mayor said at an afternoon news conference.

He said the city must do more to "keep guns out of the hands of the wrong people" and suggested that people refuse to patronize clubs that seem to promote violence. Material advertising the concert by Tennessee rapper Finese 2Tymes showed a man pointing a gun at a camera.

"A promotional video with a gun on the front cover inviting people to a concert ... should also be totally unacceptable in our community," Stodola said.

The shooting capped a violent week in Arkansas' largest city. Police had responded to a dozen drive-by shootings over the previous nine days.

"This does appear to be a continuation of disputes from some of our local groups," Buckner said. "You've seen some of the things playing out in our streets that has resulted in drive-by shootings."

The shooting occurred about 2:30 a.m. to the club about 1 mile (1.61 kilometres) east of the state capitol building. Top state officials offered to aid the city respond to an increasing number of incidents.

"Little Rock's crime problem appears to be intensifying," Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement. "Every few days it seems a high-profile shooting dominates the news, culminating with this morning's event. I have spoken this morning with Mayor (Mark) Stodola and I have offered both my heart felt concern over this senseless violent tragedy and state assets as needed to address the continued threat of violence in our community."

A Facebook video posted from inside the club included audio of at least 24 rounds fired in about 11 seconds. Darryl Rankin, who posted the video, said a friend of his who attended the Finese 2Tymes concert with him had a bullet "stuck in his spine."

Calls to a number listed for Finese 2Tymes' booking agent wasn't returned Saturday, but a message was posted on the artist's Facebook page offering thoughts and prayers for those injured: "THE VIOLENCE IS NOT FOR THE CLUB PEOPLE. WE ALL COME WITH 1 MOTIVE AT THE END OF THE DAY, AND THATS TO HAVE FUN."

Police cordoned off the area as technicians collected evidence from the scene, which is near a Roman Catholic cathedral and a First United Methodist Church centre. A number of worshippers gathered for a funeral at St. Andrew's while police continued their work.

Glass from the Power Ultra Lounge's second story windows littered the ground, along with empty drink cups. In the parking lot, a silver Toyota had what appeared to be a streak of blood on the front passenger-side door.

"I'm sick of all the killing and I'm tired of all the shooting. The kids getting hurt," said Raida Bunche, who was waiting outside the club after hearing from a friend that her son had been inside. She found out later that he had run from the club when the shooting started and was not hurt.

Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control officials suspended the club's alcohol license and set a hearing for July 10 on three potential charges: disorderly conduct, allowing possession of weapons on the premises and "failure to be a good neighbour."

The club's license has been suspended 11 times for failing to pay taxes, and it has been cited seven times for 14 various violations including unknowingly furnishing alcohol to minors and allowing alcohol to leave the premises since 2012, ABC Director of Enforcement Boyce Hamlet said.

In May, one person was killed and six people were hurt in a mass shooting at a downtown concert in Jonesboro, Arkansas, about 115 miles (185 kilometres) northeast of Little Rock. In that case, two men were charged with first-degree murder and six counts of first-degree battery.

Arkansas lawmakers earlier this year approved a measure expanding where concealed handguns can be carried, including bars if allowed by owners, for licensees who undergo additional training. The law takes effect in September, but the training likely won't be available until early next year.

Police are investigating a shooting at the Power Lounge 220 W 6th, multiple victims, no suspect information is available. PAO on the scene. — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) July 1, 2017