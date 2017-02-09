Plans revealed to enclose Eiffel Tower using bulletproof glass enclosure
Plans to build a bulletproof, glass enclosure that will form a perimeter around the Eiffel Tower have been announced, in a new measure aimed at making France's most iconic monument more secure. (©Christopher Ames/Istock.com)
Plans to build a bulletproof, glass enclosure that will form a perimeter around the Eiffel Tower have been announced, in a new measure aimed at making France's most iconic monument more secure.
According to French daily publication Le Parisien, construction will start in the fall for the 2.5-metre-tall barricade and cost 20 million euros.
Likewise, officials who are responsible for the administration of the tower announced plans to reorganize the way tourists access the monument.
Despite fears that the enclosure could mar one of the world's most popular attractions, officials insist it will not resemble a fortress thanks to the use of glass.
