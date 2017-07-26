

Tom Hays, The Associated Press





NEW YORK -- "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli says on social media that he's being railroaded at his securities fraud trial, but he won't be defending himself in court.

Jurors heard testimony from the government's last witness on Tuesday, a day after a lawyer for the former biotech CEO told the court that his client had chosen not to take the witness stand.

Closing arguments are expected later this week.

Shkreli is best known for raising the price of a life-saving drug by 5,000 per cent and trolling his critics.

He's facing unrelated charges that he lied to investors in a pair of failed hedge funds. While Shkreli has decided not to testify, that hasn't stopped him from going online to call the case "bogus."