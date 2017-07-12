Peru protesters strand tourists at Machu Picchu
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, July 12, 2017 4:01PM EDT
LIMA, Peru -- Protesters in Peru have blocked the train line to the famed Inca citadel of Machu Picchu, stranding thousands of tourists.
The customer service desk for British-owned PeruRail company says service has been suspended Wednesday and Thursday because of the protest by local residents demanding the government reverse its cancellation of a planned new airport.
That protest has merged with a strike by some 20,000 teachers demanding pay raises.
The government's Andina news agency says more than 1,000 riot police have been sent to the region.