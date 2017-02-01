

The Associated Press





SHAMOKIN, Pa. -- Authorities have accused a Pennsylvania mayor of disturbing 14 graves with the construction of a cellphone tower in the cemetery where he serves as board president.

Investigators say Shamokin Mayor Bill Milbrand allowed a construction crew to build the tower over the graves.

The mayor has denied the charges and said he had little involvement in directing the project, which he says will generate money for the upkeep of the cemetery.

Some of the graves date to 1919.

Milbrand tells The Associated Press on Wednesday that he can't comment until he speaks to a lawyer.