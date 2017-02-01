Pennsylvania mayor accused of disturbing graves with cemetery cellphone tower
Veteran Randall Adams walks through the Shamokin Cemetery in Shamokin, Pa., while placing U.S. flags on the tombstones of veterans Friday, May 16, 2014. (AP Photo/The News-Item, Larry Deklinski)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, February 1, 2017 10:59AM EST
SHAMOKIN, Pa. -- Authorities have accused a Pennsylvania mayor of disturbing 14 graves with the construction of a cellphone tower in the cemetery where he serves as board president.
Investigators say Shamokin Mayor Bill Milbrand allowed a construction crew to build the tower over the graves.
The mayor has denied the charges and said he had little involvement in directing the project, which he says will generate money for the upkeep of the cemetery.
Some of the graves date to 1919.
Milbrand tells The Associated Press on Wednesday that he can't comment until he speaks to a lawyer.