Parking dispute leads to NYC stabbing, car into crowd: police
Police remove the body of a man following an incident, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in the Queens borough of New York. Authorities are searching for a man who struck a group of people, leaving at least one dead. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, December 3, 2017 7:27AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, December 3, 2017 5:47PM EST
NEW YORK -- Police say a man angry about a parking dispute stabbed two people and then drove into a group of people on a New York City sidewalk, leaving one person dead and several others injured, one critically.
Authorities say it happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday outside a hookah lounge in Queens.
They say it started with the driver of a sedan getting out of his car and stabbing two people in the chest.
Police say the driver then got back into his car, drove off, jumped a curb and hit a group of pedestrians. One person was killed, and five others injured, one of them critically.
The other people hit and the two people stabbed were in stable condition.
Authorities say the driver is in custody. Charges have not yet been filed.
