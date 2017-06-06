Paris police: Security operation under way near Notre Dame
French police officers patrol outside Notre Dame Cathedral, on May 7, 2017 in Paris. (Buhran Ozbiblici / AP)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, June 6, 2017 10:53AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 6, 2017 11:16AM EDT
Paris police say a security operation is under way near Notre Dame Cathedral and are urging passers-by to stay away from the area.
The police department tweeted about the operation on Tuesday afternoon but did not provide any details. A police official would not provide further information.
Large numbers of police cars filled the area on the Ile de Cite island in the River Seine in the centre of Paris.
Paris is under high security after a string of Islamic extremist attacks in recent years.
��Parvis de #NotreDame Intervention en cours des effectifs de police, évitez le secteur— Préfecture de police (@prefpolice) June 6, 2017
