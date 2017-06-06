

The Associated Press





Paris police say an officer shot and injured an attacker near Notre Dame cathedral.

The police department tweeted about the operation on Tuesday afternoon but did not provide any details. A police official would not provide further information.

Large numbers of police cars filled the area on the Ile de Cite island in the River Seine in the centre of Paris.

Locked inside #notre dame cathedral in #paris while police investigate attack outside against a policeman. All calm pic.twitter.com/Z4B8wUzPTV — Nancy Soderberg (@nancysoderberg) June 6, 2017

Paris is under high security after a string of Islamic extremist attacks in recent years.