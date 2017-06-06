Paris police say officer shot attacker near Notre Dame cathedral
Police stand near the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Tuesday, June 6, 2017.
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, June 6, 2017 10:53AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 6, 2017 11:23AM EDT
Paris police say an officer shot and injured an attacker near Notre Dame cathedral.
The police department tweeted about the operation on Tuesday afternoon but did not provide any details. A police official would not provide further information.
Large numbers of police cars filled the area on the Ile de Cite island in the River Seine in the centre of Paris.
Locked inside #notre dame cathedral in #paris while police investigate attack outside against a policeman. All calm pic.twitter.com/Z4B8wUzPTV— Nancy Soderberg (@nancysoderberg) June 6, 2017
Paris is under high security after a string of Islamic extremist attacks in recent years.
��Parvis de #NotreDame Intervention en cours des effectifs de police, évitez le secteur— Préfecture de police (@prefpolice) June 6, 2017
