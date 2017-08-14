

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





Global Affairs Canada has identified one of the two Canadians killed inan attack on an upscale Turkish restaurant in Burkina Faso.

The federal government identified the victim as Tammy Chen, from Ontario. The name of the other Canadian killed has not been released.

Chen’s family asked for privacy, but confirmed to CTV Toronto that she had been working as a teacher in Burkina Faso.

The Hamilton, Ont.-born and Montreal-raised Chen had also previously worked as a French teacher in Toronto. She was newly married and pregnant, CTV Toronto’s Natalie Johnson reported Monday.

“We appreciate all those who have reached out to us in this terrible time and ask that our privacy please be respected,” Chen’s family said in a statement.

Earlier Monday, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland confirmed the deaths of two Canadians in the Burkina Faso attack.

“My heartfelt condolences, the heartfelt condolences of our government go out to the loved ones of those targeted and the victims of this tragic attack,” Freeland told reporters.

Suspected Islamic extremists opened fire on crowds dining at a restaurant popular with tourists in the West African country’s capital Ouagadougou on Sunday evening.

Eighteen people died and at least eight others were wounded in the attack, according to Communications Minister and government spokesperson Remy Danguinou. He said the dead were “mainly children and women.”

The victims are of several different nationalities, including two Kuwaitis and one person each from France, Senegal, Nigeria, Lebanon and Turkey, the foreign ministry said. Seven citizens from Burkina Faso were also killed in the attack.

Authorities said three other victims had yet to be identified.

In a statement emailed to CTV News, Global Affairs Canada said they were reaching out to Canadian citizens in the area and were “ready to provide consular assistance as required.” They also advised Canadians in a tweet on Monday to avoid the affected area in Ouagadougou and to follow the instructions of local authorities.

On its website, Global Affairs Canada urges Canadians to avoid “all travel” to the northern area of Burkina Faso and its border with Mali as well as the W National Park.

The country’s special forces eventually ended the violence after a gun battle that lasted well into the early hours of Monday morning. Two of the assailants were killed by security forces, Danguinou said.

At least three members of Burkina Faso’s security forces were injured during the nearly seven-hour fight, said Capt. Guy Ye, a spokesperson for the security forces.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the violence.

The assault is reminiscent of a January 2016 attack at another café frequented by foreigners that left 30 people dead. That attack was claimed by al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb and a jihadist group called Al Mourabitoun.

With files from The Associated Press