Being 30,000 feet in the air can be a nerve-racking experience on any day.

But more than 100 brave passengers flying from Denmark to Finland arrived safely today despite facing a host of superstitions that had them seriously tempting fate.

Finnair Flight AY666 landed at HEL airport, on the 13th hour of Friday, Jan. 13, according to the Helsinki Airport’s website. HEL is the airport’s baggage code.

The Airbus A320 aircraft, which departed from Gate 13 at the Copenhagen Airport is -- you guessed it -- 13 years old.

“(Flight 666) arrival to gate 25,” Helsinki Airport officials tweeted jokingly. “Gate 13 would have been a match made in HEL.”

This unlikely list of superstitions surrounding the flight was quick to create a buzz on social media.

According to real-time flight tracking site Flightradar24, Finnair will retire the flight number AY666. (h)

In the meantime, those wishing to test their luck will get one last chance on Finnair Flight AY666 on Oct. 13.