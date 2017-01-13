Being 30,000 feet in the air can be a nerve-racking experience on any day.

But more than 100 brave passengers flying from Denmark to Finland arrived safely today despite facing a host of superstitions that had them seriously tempting fate.

Finnair Flight AY666 landed at HEL airport, on the 13th hour of Friday, Jan. 13, according to the Helsinki Airport’s website. HEL is the airport’s baggage code.

The Airbus A320 aircraft, which departed from Gate 13 at the Copenhagen Airport is -- you guessed it -- 13 years old.

“(Flight 666) arrival to gate 25,” Helsinki Airport officials tweeted jokingly. “Gate 13 would have been a match made in HEL.”

This unlikely list of superstitions surrounding the flight was quick to create a buzz on social media.

Flight AY666 to HEL on Friday 13th. Finnair is for sure not superstitious! — Tomek Polanski (@tpolansk) January 13, 2017

If you boarded flight AY666 to HEL today (on Friday 13th) then I applaud you. I am not superstitious but that would have played on my mind!! — Tom Carr (@ItsMeTomC) January 13, 2017

To those feeling superstitious today as it is Fri the 13th, Finnair flight AY666 from CPH to HEL landed safely at 1.31pm GMT. — Karri Ojanen (@karrio) January 13, 2017

Gotta say flight AY666 from CPH to HEL on Friday the 13th on a 13yo plane is the most Finnish metal thing ever. ���� — Jay Weisberger (@jayweisberger) January 14, 2017

According to real-time flight tracking site Flightradar24, Finnair will retire the flight number AY666. (h)

In the meantime, those wishing to test their luck will get one last chance on Finnair Flight AY666 on Oct. 13.