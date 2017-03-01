North Korea vows toughest response to South Korea-U.S. drills
FILE - In this July 27, 2015, file photo, North Koreans bow in front of bronze statues of the late leaders Kim Il Sung, left, and Kim Jong Il at Munsu Hill in Pyongyang, North Korea. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, March 1, 2017 9:29PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, March 1, 2017 9:32PM EST
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of -- North Korea has reacted to the start of U.S.-South Korean war drills with its typical fiery rhetoric. But recent missile and nuclear tests by the North give the usual threats an added weight.
Annual military drills between Seoul and Washington always rile Pyongyang, which calls the defensive drills a rehearsal for an invasion. This year's drills began Wednesday.
The North's military said Thursday it will "mercilessly foil the nuclear war racket of the aggressors with its treasured nuclear sword."
It says its reaction will be the toughest ever but didn't elaborate.
There is renewed worry in Seoul and Washington because North Korea test-launched a new intermediate missile in February. It also conducted two nuclear tests last year.
South Korea's military says it will "resolutely" punish North Korea if provoked.
