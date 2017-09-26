North Korea lacks ability to attack U.S. planes, experts claim
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, September 26, 2017 5:56AM EDT
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of - Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.
They view the remark by North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho and a recent propaganda video simulating such an attack as responses to fiery rhetoric by U.S. President Donald Trump and his hardening stance against the North's nuclear weapons program.
Ri said Trump has "declared war" on his country by tweeting that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "won't be around much longer." He said North Korea has "every right" to take countermeasures, including shooting down U.S. bombers.
Analysts say North Korea may be trying to create a distraction as it works to advance its nuclear weapons development.
