No reports of Canadian casualties in Mexico earthquake: Freeland
A bulldozer removes debris from a partially collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. (AP Photo / Rebecca Blackwell)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, September 19, 2017 10:00PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 20, 2017 2:17AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says there are no reports of Canadian casualties following a magnitude 7.1 earthquake that killed dozens in Mexico.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was centred near the Puebla state town of Raboso, about 123 kilometres southeast of Mexico City.
Tuesday's earthquake came less than two weeks after another quake left 90 dead in the country's south, and it occurred as Mexicans commemorated the anniversary of a 1985 quake that killed thousands.
Calling the quake "devastating," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a tweet that Canada is ready to help "our friends" in Mexico.
The Canadian Embassy in Mexico tweeted out an emergency phone number and email for any Canadians needing assistance.
And Global Affairs said it was closely monitoring the situation in Mexico and was ready to help.
"It is with sadness that we learned of the devastating earthquake in Mexico this afternoon," Freeland said in a statement Tuesday night.
"Canada sends its condolences to families and friends in mourning, and hopes for a speedy recovery for the injured," she said, adding Canada is ready to assist Mexico as needed and appropriate.
With files from The Associated Press
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Tarps repeatedly being ripped off Confederate statues in Charlottesville
- London police arrest 2 more in subway bombing investigation
- Outrage after Dutch woman fined for urinating in public
- Clash over Catalan vote heats up in Spain as police swoop
- Mueller team questions deputy AG amid probe of Comey firing