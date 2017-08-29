

Daksha Rangan, CTVNews.ca





As historic flooding ravages parts of Texas, many pet owners were faced with the tough decision to leave their animals behind.

But pets stranded during Harvey’s catastrophic floods have not been forgotten, local animal welfare organizations say.

"As of right now, the Houston SPCA is still taking wildlife calls," Daniel Carron from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals told CTV News Channel on Tuesday.

"They’re super overwhelmed, just like all the shelters are down there. . . . [T]hey need all the help they can get."

Animal evacuation centre. Pets and strays rescued from the flood zone. #Houston pic.twitter.com/iEtez6HhwV — Rosa Hwang (@journorosa) August 29, 2017

Former Hurricane Harvey, now a tropical storm, has brought more than a metre of rain to parts of southeast Texas since making landfall on Aug. 25, and the U.S. National Hurricane Center predicts more rain is yet to come.

In the wake of historic flooding, mandatory evacuation orders were issued for coastal and inland parts of the U.S. state. This meant that some residents had little time to account for their furry friends.

On Monday, CNN reporter Ed Lavandera posted a photo of two dogs who were left behind in a boat in a flooded neighbourhood just outside of Houston.

Two dogs left behind in a boat. Sadly a family had to evacuate their flooded neighborhood in Dickinson, #Texas without their dogs. Hope they're ok. #houston A post shared by Ed Lavandera (@edlavacnn) on Aug 27, 2017 at 9:34pm PDT

"The feeling at this scene was that the owners were coming back for the dogs. Taking them would cause panic for them when they came back to discover someone had taken them or maybe they would think the dogs had been swept away," Lavandera said in response to comments he received on the photo.

"People were making multiple trips into this area to get belongings and pets. To say it's been a stressful situation is an understatement and thousands are helping out where they can."

Katelyn Scales, who claimed to be the dogs’ owner, later took to Instagram to say that the dogs had been rescued.

Scales explained the difficult decision her family faced in the wake of the floods.

"When my mom was rescued they told her she could not get on the boat if she brought the dogs," she wrote in an Instagram post. "We found out earlier that the dogs were rescued and are being taken care of in La Marque. The lady caring for them said she will gladly take care of them until it's safe for us to go get them!"

With the support of fellow local animal welfare organizations, some Texans were able to make it to safety alongside the pets in their care.

Others made the dangerous journey through floodwaters to rescue animals on their own.

Chance Ward, who runs a feed and tack business, helped save a trapped horse along with a friend. He posted to Facebook saying "all animals were saved."

Chance Ward All animals were saved

Meanwhile, makeshift animal rescue shelters have been set up in safe zones. Pet carriers and crates were seen at George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston on Monday, providing refuge for pets and their owners.

Must Love Dogs. #Houston #Texas #georgerbrownconventioncenter #harvey #love #dogs #dogsofinstagram A post shared by Noey (@noeysnowman) on Aug 28, 2017 at 12:55pm PDT

Preparation is the best way to avoid leaving pets behind in the wake of natural disasters, Carron told CTV News Channel.

"[H]ave a plan in place – having at least a week’s worth, or more, of food. Having toys or blankets or whatever is going to help keep your companion animal safe, and feel safe."

Often when life-threatening disasters take place, hotels and other accommodation providers that have a no-pet policy are willing to reconsider it, Carron added.

"[E]ven if you see online that a hotel doesn’t normally accept companion animals, it’s important to call. Let them know that you’re fleeing from an emergency, because a lot of them will make exceptions."

Fortunately, locals with boats continue to provide rescue assistance, bringing people and their pets to safety as Harvey’s relentless rainfall continues.