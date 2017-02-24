

Julie Bykowicz, The Associated Press





WASHINGTON -- Donald Trump used his first presidential appearance before the nation's largest gathering of conservative activists on Friday to sharply escalate his criticisms of the news media and take direct aim at the use of anonymous sources. Reporters "shouldn't be allowed to use sources unless they use somebody's name," he declared, just hours after members of his own staff held a press briefing and refused to allow their names to be used.

"A source says that Donald Trump is a horrible, horrible human being, let them say it to my face," Trump told the Conservative Political Action Committee. "Let there be no more sources."

Members of Trump's White House team regularly demand anonymity when talking to reporters. Trump said he wasn't against all the press, just "the fake news media or press."

"I'm against the people that make up stories and make up sources," he said. "They shouldn't be allowed to use sources unless they use somebody's name."

It was a triumphal return to CPAC for Trump, warmly welcomed by a crowd that gave him a more wary reception on his first appearance.

Six years ago he stepped to the stage as the "money, money, money, money" chorus of his reality TV show theme song blared. The crowd was less than adoring, occasionally laughing and booing the former Democrat.

Although Trump returned in ensuing years, he was notably absent last year. American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp said the presidential candidates were asked to participate in a question-and-answer session, but Trump had wanted to make a speech.

He did show up in 2015, however, a few months before he announced his candidacy.

"I am really inclined. I want to do it so badly," Trump said about the likelihood he'd run.

Now, CPAC is largely the Trump show -- "TPAC," White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway called it.

Schlapp said Trump will be the first president to address the group during his first year in office since Ronald Reagan in 1981. He called that a "huge sign of respect."

In his first appearance, Trump tried to burnish his conservative credentials with assertions that he is prolife and anti-gun control, while heaping praise on himself and his business acumen.

And he appeared to test-drive the "make America great again" phrase that would become his 2016 presidential campaign slogan. "Our country will be great again," he said. He trademarked that phrase in 2012, just after Mitt Romney lost to Obama.

He told the skeptical crowd: "I have a reputation for telling it like it is. I'm known for my candour."

An angry audience member shouted: "You have zero chance of getting elected."

Associated Press writer Andrew Taylor contributed to this report

Here is a minute-by-minute look at Trump's appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

U.S. President Donald Trump's speech Friday to a leading conservative group was like a series of greatest hits from his campaign rallies.

He reminisced about his victory in the Republican primaries. He vowed to "build the wall" along the Mexican border. He denounced Hillary Clinton's characterization of some of his supporters as belonging in a "basket of deplorables."

And perhaps most strikingly, the crowd at the Conservative Political Action Conference responded to his Clinton criticism with chants of "Lock her up!" just as they did at Trump rallies last year.

Further blurring the line between Candidate and President Trump: He left the Conservative Political Action Conference stage to "You Can't Always Get What You Want" by The Rolling Stones, the same exit music he used during the campaign.

11:10 a.m.

U.S. President Donald Trump is signalling more reforms are ahead for the nation's welfare system. He tells conservatives that "it's time for all Americans to get off welfare and get back to work." He adds, "You're going to love it."

The nation's welfare laws were overhauled under former President Bill Clinton in the 1990s. The changes provided states with grants in exchange for greater flexibility in how they can use the funds.

There's been a steady decline in the number of needy families participating in the nation's welfare program since the mid-1990s.

Trump says at the Conservative Political Action Conference that "jobs are already starting to pour back" and points to pledges for more manufacturing jobs in states like Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

11:04 a.m.

U.S. President Donald Trump is pledging that "in a matter of days," his administration will take "a brand new action" to prevent potential terrorists from entering the U.S.

Though Trump did not specify what is coming, White House officials have said a new immigration ban will be released shortly.

The original ban was knocked down by a federal court. Trump said Friday to a gathering of conservatives that "we will not be deterred from this course."

He vowed that would "never apologize" for protecting the safety of American people and promised that "we are going to keep radical Islamic terrorism the hell out of country."

The original order sparked widespread protest.

10:55

U.S. President Donald Trump is vowing again to deport immigrants in the U.S. illegally who have committed crimes.

Trump's telling a gathering of conservatives that "as we speak today, immigration officers are finding gang members, drug dealers and criminal aliens and throwing them the hell out."

His declaration comes the day after he and one of his Cabinet secretaries offered clashing takes on the nature of the deportation push.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly pledged in Mexico that the United States won't enlist its military to enforce immigration laws and that there will be "no mass deportations."

But only hours earlier Trump suggested the opposite, saying it would be a "military operation."

Press secretary Sean Spicer later said Trump used "military" as an adjective and was stressing "precision."

10:50 a.m.

U.S. President Donald Trump says he inherited a "failed health care law" in his address to the Conservative Political Action Conference. Trump claims it threatens the nation's medical system with "total catastrophe."

Trump reiterated his promise to repeal and replace the sweeping health care law signed into law by former President Barack Obama.

Trump says at CPAC that "Obamacare" doesn't work and it covers "very few people," even though the 2010 health law has provided medical insurance to 20 million Americans. The president says he and the GOP-led Congress will "make it much better" and "less expensive."

10:45 a.m.

U.S. President Donald Trump is complaining about the media's use of anonymous sources and accusing news news outlets of making up source for damaging reports about his White House.

Trump spoke just hours after members of his own staff held a press briefing in which they refused to attach their names to the information.

Trump is speaking at the nation's largest gathering of conservative activists.

He escalated his attacks on what he calls the "fake news." He says fake reporting is the "enemy of the people."

8 a.m.

U.S. President Donald Trump is blaming the FBI for failing to stop leaks to the media, saying the information being reported is classified and could have a "devastating effect" on the country.

Trump made the remarks in a tweet early Friday. His tweet follows reports that White House chief of staff Reince Priebus had asked a top FBI official to dispute media reports that Trump's campaign advisers were frequently in touch with Russian intelligence agents during the election.

Trump writes, "The FBI is totally unable to stop the national security 'leakers' that have permeated our government for a long time. They can't even find the leakers within the FBI itself."

He adds, "classified information is being given to media that could have a devastating effect on U.S. FIND NOW."