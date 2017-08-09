

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





WARNING: This story contains graphic images that may disturb some viewers.

A mother of a nine-year-old boy with autism says she’s “heartbroken” after he was impaled with a large nail in his head by bullies who threw a wooden plank at him earlier this week.

The mother of four, from the town of Mansfield in Nottinghamshire, England, shared the story along with a number of graphic photos of her son’s injury on Facebook on Sunday.

Natasha Chambers wrote that her son Romeo had been bullied all week by a group of older boys in the neighbourhood. Her family was walking home from her mother’s house when Romeo lagged behind, Chambers told a local newspaper.

“It’s usual for him to trail behind me a bit, because of his autism,” she said. “He likes to stop and look at things. So I was ahead of him slightly.”

When the family reached their home and realized Romeo wasn’t with them, Chambers’ husband, Craig Smith, went back to find him. Smith found the boy cowering in a tree as three boys brandished sticks and hollered insults at him from below.

The young boy climbed down from the tree when his dad arrived and as the two of them turned to walk away, one of Romeo’s tormentors threw a wooden plank with a large nail in it.

“The nail hit his skull and bent!” Chambers wrote on Facebook.

The boy’s parents rushed him to hospital where he waited in the emergency room with the nail and wooden board still attached to his head, Chambers said. Doctors were able to remove the bent nail from Romeo’s skull.

“He has been given some antibiotics because the nail was so dirty, it had bugs on it and everything. The doctors were really amazing and he seems fine now but it was a horrible thing to happen,” Chambers told the newspaper.

“I'm absolutely fuming, can't stand bullies especially when they are bullying someone who is younger and has autism... absolutely heartbroken,” Chambers said.

Chambers said she hopes Romeo’s story will create awareness about bullying.

“I never knew Romeo had been suffering bullying for quite a while,” she wrote. “He never told me.”