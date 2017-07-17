Nine bodies found after flash flood in Arizona park
A helicopter flies above the rugged terrain along the banks of the East Verde River during a search and rescue operation for victims of a flash flood in Payson, Ariz. on Sunday, July 16, 2017. (AP / Ralph Freso)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, July 17, 2017 3:56AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 17, 2017 5:34AM EDT
TONTO NATIONAL FOREST, Ariz. -- Authorities say they have found nine bodies and are only looking for one more person among a group who got swept up in a furious flash flood in the Tonto National Forest in Arizona.
Gila County Sheriff's Detective David Hornung told The Associated Press that all of the victims were among a group of 14 family and friends from the Phoenix and Flagstaff areas who had met up for a daytrip along the popular Cold Springs swimming hole.
A 13-year-old boy remains missing.
The search and rescue crews, including 40 people on foot and others in a helicopter, have recovered the bodies of five children and four adults.
They ranged in age from a 60-year-old woman to a 2-year-old girl.
Four people rescued Saturday were taken to the hospital.