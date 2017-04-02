

The Associated Press





BERLIN - Police say a newspaper carrier in the northern German city of Lueneburg stabbed and killed a customer who had repeatedly complained about delivery problems.

Police said Sunday that the 42-year-old paper man got into an argument with the 51-year-old customer outside the customer's home Saturday afternoon, and stabbed him multiple times with a knife.

A 23-year-old relative of the victim who witnessed the fight grabbed the newspaper carrier and held him until police arrived and arrested him.

The homeowner was rushed to a hospital, but died a short time later.

Neither man was named in keeping with German privacy laws.