Newspaper carrier allegedly kills customer after complaints: German police
In this file photo, a police car is shown in front of a house in Germany, on Nov. 13, 2015. (Nicolas Armer / dpa via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, April 2, 2017 9:30AM EDT
BERLIN - Police say a newspaper carrier in the northern German city of Lueneburg stabbed and killed a customer who had repeatedly complained about delivery problems.
Police said Sunday that the 42-year-old paper man got into an argument with the 51-year-old customer outside the customer's home Saturday afternoon, and stabbed him multiple times with a knife.
A 23-year-old relative of the victim who witnessed the fight grabbed the newspaper carrier and held him until police arrived and arrested him.
The homeowner was rushed to a hospital, but died a short time later.
Neither man was named in keeping with German privacy laws.
