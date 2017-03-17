

The Associated Press





WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- New Zealand police shot and killed a young security dog at the Auckland Airport after it escaped its handler and ran loose for more than three hours on the tarmac, disrupting at least 16 flights.

Many people in New Zealand were upset Friday that the dog was killed and some questioned why it couldn't have been tranquilized instead.

Named Grizz, the dog was being trained to detect explosives by New Zealand's Aviation Security Service.

Police Inspector Tracy Phillips said in a statement that the security service and airport staff had made considerable efforts over several hours to recapture the dog and had called in police as a last resort. Phillips said the outcome was not what anybody had wanted.