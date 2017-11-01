'Multiple parties down' in Colorado Walmart shooting
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, November 1, 2017 9:28PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, November 1, 2017 9:58PM EDT
THORNTON, Colo. -- Police in suburban Denver say they are responding to a shooting at a Walmart with "multiple parties down."
Police in Thornton announced the shooting in a tweet Wednesday evening and advised people to stay away from the area. Dozens of police cars and emergency vehicles converged at the store.
A call to the Thornton Police Department went unanswered.
No other information was available.
Shooting just occurred at Walmart, 9900 Grant St, multiple parties down. Please stay away from the area. pic.twitter.com/MdffbTPLKl— Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) November 2, 2017
#ThorntonWalmartShooting At this time this is NOT an active shooter. Active crime sceneWe will update as info becomes available. pic.twitter.com/EZgSOtb6yy— Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) November 2, 2017