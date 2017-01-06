

Local authorities have confirmed multiple fatalities after a shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. One suspect is in custody.

Confirmed: Shooting at Fort Lauderdale -Hollywood International Airport with multiple people dead. One subject in custody. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 6, 2017

This is a Breaking News update. Previous story follows

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- News media outlets are reporting that multiple people have been shot at Fort Lauderdale international airport.

On its official Twitter account, airport officials said there was an "ongoing incident" in the Terminal 2 baggage claim area. They did not elaborate.

Miami area television stations are reporting that at least nine people were shot and that the shooter is in custody.

News helicopters hovering over the scene showed hundreds of people standing on the tarmac early Friday afternoon as an ambulance drove by and numerous law enforcement officers rushed to the scene.

Former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer tweeted that he was at the airport when shots were fired and "everyone is running."

CTV News has spoken to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, they confirm that they have reports of shots fired at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and that crews are on scene. Officials would not confirm anything about possible victims or whether a shooter has been detained.

Meanwhile, many people took to social media to document the event.

There is an ongoing incident in Terminal 2, Baggage Claim. Media availability is at the staging area. — Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) January 6, 2017

Oh my god. They're shooting in the airport — Phoebe Buffay���� (@iGotJanet_Fever) January 6, 2017

I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

The police said there is one shooter and five victims. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

Holy crap. Shooter at airport in ft Lauderdale. We were just about to get off plane and they made everyone get back on plane. — PuzzlePen (@PuzzlePen) January 6, 2017

And now someone's shooting up the Ft. Lauderdale airport — Sye (@osixis) January 6, 2017