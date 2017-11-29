Mother threw infant at father's feet, cracks skull during fight: police
Rios initially told investigators she didn't know how her son was hurt, but she later said she may have dropped the child during the dispute. (Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office)
Published Wednesday, November 29, 2017 9:09AM EST
NEW ORLEANS - Authorities say a Louisiana mother threw her infant son at his father's feet, fracturing the baby's skull.
Nola.com/The Times-Picayune reports the infant's father said he had been arguing with 24-year-old Heidy Rios, of Terrytown, when she threw the 3-week-old baby at his feet and uttered an expletive, telling him to "take" his son.
The father took the child to a New Orleans hospital on Thursday, and doctors determined the infant had fractured his right temporal bone. Authorities say the injuries aren't life-threatening.
Rios initially told investigators she didn't know how her son was hurt, but she later said she may have dropped the child during the dispute.
A Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office arrest report says Rios was arrested Friday and charged with cruelty to a juvenile. It's unclear if she has a lawyer.
