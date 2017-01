The Associated Press





New York City authorities say more than 100 people suffered minor injuries when a Long Island Rail Road train hit a bumping block at a Brooklyn station.

Fire officials at the scene Wednesday said metal that appeared to be from a rail pierced the bottom of the train and the wheels lifted up. They said the crash also damaged a work area beyond the tracks.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the train was moving very slowly. He said it "wasn't really a derailment."

Eleven of the injured were taken to hospitals. Officials at the scene estimated that 600 to 700 people were on the train.

They said many passengers were standing as they prepared to get off the train.

The cause is under investigation.

#brooklyn. Train crashes into Atlantic terminal. Hope all is well with you all.. our Founder was on this train. Crazy! pic.twitter.com/TvY5cCpb0s — CoLab-Factory (@CoLabFactory) January 4, 2017

Última Hora: Al menos 20 heridos al descarrilarse tren del LIRR en Brooklyn https://t.co/M4adhQUVfX pic.twitter.com/HUSF4Zf1yg — Juan Antonio Tirado (@jatirado) January 4, 2017