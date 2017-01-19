

Josh Elliott, CTVNews.ca





Security forces will be on every street, at every intersection, in every crowd and watching every rooftop for Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday, in the U.S. capital of Washington, D.C.

CTVNews.ca will deliver dedicated coverage of the inauguration.

On inauguration day, CTV News' special live coverage will be available to everyone on all platforms at CTVNews.ca for desktop, tablet and smartphones and on the CTV News GO apps starting at 10 a.m. ET, with Lisa LaFlamme anchoring from Washington, D.C.

The effort to keep Trump and outgoing President Barack Obama safe on Friday will be a multi-departmental effort, roping in members of the U.S. Secret Service, the FBI, the Washington Metropolitan Police and the U.S. Park Police, with co-operation from other agencies as well.

"This is very much a joint effort," Ron Hosko, former assistant director of the FBI, told CTV's Your Morning Thursday. "This event entails months of prior planning.”

Here's how the security plan breaks down, by the numbers:

US$100 million : the cost of inauguration security

: the cost of inauguration security $30 million : the amount Washington will spend on the inauguration festivities

: the amount Washington will spend on the inauguration festivities $90 million : money raised by the inaugural committee to help cover security costs

: money raised by the inaugural committee to help cover security costs Up to 900,000 : expected attendance

: expected attendance 28,000 : estimated number of security personnel

: estimated number of security personnel At least 5,000 : members of the National Guard involved in security

: members of the National Guard involved in security 200,000 : protesters expected to join the Women's March on Washington demonstration against Trump

: protesters expected to join the Women's March on Washington demonstration against Trump 7 square kilometres (more than 100 square blocks): city space blocked off to cars as a protective bubble around the inauguration

Security personnel will be standing one foot apart from each other along the parade route, Hosko said.

Trump, his wife Melania and the Obamas will all travel to the inauguration in the same car, so security will be particularly focused on that vehicle during its trip.

Additionally, tactical teams will be ready to react to bomb threats, shootings, disruptions or any other issue that might arise during the inauguration.

Hosko said security forces will be putting together a composite picture of all the potential challenges on inauguration day. That includes mapping out the parade route, locating potentially threatening individuals in the area, obtaining as much information as possible about security threats, and for the first time, preparing for the possibility of an Islamic State-inspired attack.

"Every one of these groups will be looking at their existing target threats," Hosko said, adding that if possible, threatening individuals may be arrested before the big day.

In terms of protests, Hosko said security teams will be preparing for the size and attitude of a variety of demonstrations, both pro- and anti-Trump. He said those groups will be given "places to protest where they can be heard," while also remaining under the watchful eye of security.

Forecasters are calling for an 80 per cent chance of rain on Friday, but umbrellas will be among the many items banned for those sitting close to the stage for inauguration.

Others include: