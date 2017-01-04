

The Associated Press





NEW YORK -- Officials say around three dozen people suffered minor injuries when a Long Island Rail Road train either hit something or derailed as it arrived at a New York City terminal.

Online images Wednesday show the train at a slight angle in its track bed in the busy Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn.

Passengers told TV news crews on the scene that there was a loud bang and a jolt that sent some people flying.

Some people were carried away on stretchers. Others were sitting outside the train holding ice packs to their heads.

Reports from the scene said some people were bleeding from cuts.

Railroad officials said they had no immediate information on the cause of the accident, which happened at around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday.

#brooklyn. Train crashes into Atlantic terminal. Hope all is well with you all.. our Founder was on this train. Crazy! pic.twitter.com/TvY5cCpb0s — CoLab-Factory (@CoLabFactory) January 4, 2017

Última Hora: Al menos 20 heridos al descarrilarse tren del LIRR en Brooklyn https://t.co/M4adhQUVfX pic.twitter.com/HUSF4Zf1yg — Juan Antonio Tirado (@jatirado) January 4, 2017

Expect traffic delays in the area of the Brooklyn Atlantic Terminal due to a LIRR train derailment. More info to follow when available. pic.twitter.com/L69BEbwXHk — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 4, 2017