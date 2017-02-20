Milo Yiannopoulos resigns from Breitbart, book cancelled
FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2017 file photo, Milo Yiannopoulos, the Breitbart editor known for inflammatory remarks about women and Muslims, speaks on campus at the University of Colorado in Boulder, Colo. (Jeremy Papasso/Daily Camera via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, February 20, 2017 6:01PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 21, 2017 3:37PM EST
NEW YORK -- Milo Yiannopoulos has resigned as editor of Breitbart Tech after coming under fire from other conservatives over comments on sexual relationships between boys and older men.
On Monday, he was disinvited from the Conservative Political Action Conference after video of his remarks was promoted through social media by a conservative blog, the Reagan Battalion.
Publisher Simon & Schuster and its Threshold Editions imprint later announced it would cancel the publication of his book, "Dangerous.
In a statement Tuesday, Yiannopoulos said he would be wrong "to allow my poor choice of words to detract from my colleagues' important reporting.
