

The Associated Press





CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico - Mexican authorities say the remains of three people have been found in the Pacific resort city of Cabo San Lucas.

The Baja California Sur state prosecutor's office reports that the remains of two men and a woman were discovered late Sunday inside two ice chests left on a sidewalk.

The area is near El Medano beach, which is home to tourist hotels and condominiums.

Prosecutors said Monday that the victims have not been identified.