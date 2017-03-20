Mexico: 3 bodies found in coolers near tourist beach
In this file photo, People wade in the waters of El Medano Beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Saturday, June 6, 2015. (AP / Eduardo Verdugo)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, March 20, 2017 2:51PM EDT
CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico - Mexican authorities say the remains of three people have been found in the Pacific resort city of Cabo San Lucas.
The Baja California Sur state prosecutor's office reports that the remains of two men and a woman were discovered late Sunday inside two ice chests left on a sidewalk.
The area is near El Medano beach, which is home to tourist hotels and condominiums.
Prosecutors said Monday that the victims have not been identified.