

CTVNews.ca Staff





Oh, the places you’ll go, indeed.

That was the title of the Dr. Seuss book U.S. first lady Melania Trump read to children at a New York City hospital to mark World Book Day.

On Thursday, Trump visited the New York Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center), bringing with her a copy of “Oh, The Places You’ll Go!” by the ubiquitous children’s author. Trump, who brought a basket full of Dr. Seuss books, said it is her and her son Barron’s favourite book.

Speaking to the children ahead of the reading, Trump said that she came to the hospital to “encourage everyone to read and think about books and what you want to achieve in life.”

Several children gathered in a playroom to hear the first lady read, some with caregivers by their side. Later, Trump met and posed for photos with some of the young patients.

The U.S. first lady has kept a relatively low profile since her husband, Donald Trump, became U.S. president.

Shortly after the election, the Trump camp announced that Melania would not be moving into the White House right away. Instead she’s staying in New York City to be with the couple’s young son, Barron, as he finishes his school year.

During the U.S. election campaign, the former Slovenian model said that if she became first lady, she would fight online bullying and be an advocate for children.