Man who killed, dismembered and dissolved U.K. policeman dies in prison
In this April 8, 2016 file photo, police forensic officers work at the scene after the remains of PC Gordon Semple, 59, were found at a property in south London(Jonathan Brady/PA via AP, file)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, February 6, 2017 12:28PM EST
LONDON - Britain's Prison Service says that an Italian man who was convicted of murdering a policeman and dissolving his body in acid has died in prison.
Stefano Brizzi was sentenced in December to a minimum of 24 years for strangling policeman Gordon Semple, whom he had met on gay dating app Grindr.
Brizzi, a crystal meth addict who was obsessed with TV series "Breaking Bad," dismembered Semple's body before attempting to dissolve it in an acid bath.
The Prison Service said in a statement Monday that Brizzi had died in custody at London's Belmarsh Prison a day earlier. It didn't give a cause of death and said an investigation would be held.
Brizzi, who was a former IT developer at Morgan Stanley, had claimed Semple died accidentally during sadomasochistic sex.
