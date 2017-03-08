Man claiming to be Kim's son says on YouTube that he's safe
A man claiming to be Kim Han Sol, son of Kim Jong Nam is seen in an image from YouTube. (source: YouTube/
Kim Tong-Hyung and Hyung-Jin Kim, The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017 5:50AM EST
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of -- A man claiming to be the son of the slain half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has appeared in a YouTube video saying he's safely with his mother and sister.
An official at the South Korean National Intelligence Service's public affairs office and an aide to a member of parliament's intelligence committee both said Wednesday the NIS had determined that the man in the video is Kim Jong Nam's son Kim Han Sol, believed to be 22.
Kim Jong Nam was killed in Malaysia on Feb. 13. North Korea is widely suspected to be behind the attack.
A 2012 interview with the son by Finnish television can be found on YouTube. A voice analysis institute said there was a "high probability" both videos feature the same speaker.
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from World
- Colombian rebels exchange rifles for rattles amid baby boom
- Australia marks third anniversary of MH370 tragedy
- WikiLeaks releases purported CIA spying files
- North Korea could suspend nuclear activities in exchange for halt in U.S. drills: China
- Man claiming to be Kim's son says on YouTube that he's safe