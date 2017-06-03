'Major incident' closes London Bridge: officials
This photo from London was shared on Twitter, on Saturday, June 3, 2017, by Kaine Pieri. (@PieriKaine / Twitter)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Saturday, June 3, 2017 5:39PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 3, 2017 5:43PM EDT
Transport authorities in London say they are re-routing buses as police deal with a major incident on London Bridge.
Transport for London says London Bridge is closed in both directions “due to a serious road traffic incident.”
LONDON BRIDGE is closed both directions due to a serious road traffic incident. All routes are being diverted that use this bridge.— TfL Bus Alerts (@TfLBusAlerts) June 3, 2017
LONDON BRIDGE UPDATE - Police are dealing with a major incident and all routes are being diverted.— TfL Bus Alerts (@TfLBusAlerts) June 3, 2017
London’s Metropolitan Police confirmed they are dealing with “an incident” on London Bridge.
We are dealing with an incident on #LondonBridge, when we have more information we will update this twitter feed.— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017
We are aware of a reported incident at London Bridge. Please avoid the area and monitor local news/@metpoliceuk for updates.— U.S. Embassy London (@USAinUK) June 3, 2017
#breaking London Bridge has been closed off, train/tube station scene of apparent attack.— Daniele Hamamdjian (@DHamamdjian) June 3, 2017