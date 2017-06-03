

CTVNews.ca Staff





Transport authorities in London say they are re-routing buses as police deal with a major incident on London Bridge.

Transport for London says London Bridge is closed in both directions “due to a serious road traffic incident.”

LONDON BRIDGE is closed both directions due to a serious road traffic incident. All routes are being diverted that use this bridge. — TfL Bus Alerts (@TfLBusAlerts) June 3, 2017

LONDON BRIDGE UPDATE - Police are dealing with a major incident and all routes are being diverted. — TfL Bus Alerts (@TfLBusAlerts) June 3, 2017

London’s Metropolitan Police confirmed they are dealing with “an incident” on London Bridge.

We are dealing with an incident on #LondonBridge, when we have more information we will update this twitter feed. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

We are aware of a reported incident at London Bridge. Please avoid the area and monitor local news/@metpoliceuk for updates. — U.S. Embassy London (@USAinUK) June 3, 2017