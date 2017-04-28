Macedonia's president calls for emergency talks after protesters storm parliament
Protesters clash with police to enter into the parliament building in Skopje, Macedonia, Thursday, April 27, 2017. (AP / Dragan Perkovski)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, April 28, 2017 5:07AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, April 28, 2017 6:30AM EDT
SKOPJE, Macedonia - Macedonia's president called an emergency meeting of political leaders Friday, hours after demonstrators - mostly supporters of the country's dominant conservative party - invaded parliament and assaulted opposition lawmakers.
Police said 77 people, including opposition Social Democrat leader Zoran Zaev, the head of a small ethnic Albanian opposition party and 22 police, were injured in the overnight riot when demonstrators stormed the legislature and attacked lawmakers to protest the election of a new speaker despite a months-old deadlock in efforts to form a new government.
It was unclear whether opposition party leaders would heed President Gjorge Ivanov's call for a meeting to defuse the tension.
The European Union condemned the violence, and said that the cornerstones of democracy should be respected.
Clashes lasted for hours Thursday night, with police initially doing little to stop the invasion. Eventually, they used stun grenades to evacuate the building, and free lawmakers and journalists trapped inside.
Macedonia has been gripped by a deep political crisis for more than two years, and repeated efforts - including international mediation - have failed to improve things. The country has been without a government since elections in December failed to give any party a governing majority.
EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini said Friday that "violence is unacceptable, even more so when it happens in the house of democracy."
Mogherini, attending a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Malta, called the incident a "serious crisis that can be dangerous."
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from World
- Campaigning candidates consider France's wartime past
- Macedonia's president calls for emergency talks after protesters storm parliament
- German ban on full-face veils for public servants goes ahead
- Arkansas completes execution schedule, kills 4th person in 8 days
- U.S. anti-missile system in South Korea has limits, experts say