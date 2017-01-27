Bana Alabed, the seven-year-old Syrian girl who attracted worldwide attention by tweeting about life in war-torn Aleppo, has revealed an unexpected new friendship with Lindsay Lohan.

The little girl posted a video from the live-streaming platform Periscope of her hugging and greeting the actress to her Twitter account on Friday morning.

“look who I am with.... I have a new friend Lindsay Lohan,” the caption read.

In the short, 30-second clip, they hug each other before Lohan faces the camera to speak directly to Syrians still living in turmoil from the war.

“We want to send to all of the people in Syria and Aleppo suffering and all of the refugees that we are here supporting you and you can hang on, be strong, just like Bana has, and we’re sending you lots of love and light and blessings,” Lohan said in an unidentifiable accent.

Alabed then chimes in to tell Lohan that she loves her and the 30-year-old actress replies that she loves her too.

The location of the encounter is unknown but Alabed has been living in Turkey since she was evacuated from rebel-held eastern Aleppo on Dec. 19. She has regularly tweeted images and videos of her visits with refugee children living in Turkey along the Syrian border since she left the Syrian city.

On Dec. 21, the young girl shared a photo of her brother and her embracing Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Since her evacuation, Alabed has advocated for peace and assistance for Syrian children to her more than 300,000 Twitter followers. She has even sent messages on Twitter and wrote a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump asking him to help Syrian children.

Lindsay Lohan has made a number of trips to Turkey in the past year and has spoken publicly about the plight of Syrian refugees. In October, she was photographed at a hospital in Turkey assisting a doctor helping children from Syria.

The former troubled star made headlines last week after she deleted all of her Instagram photos and changed the description in her bio to an Arabic message of peace, which translated to “and unto you peace.” She was also photographed on Tuesday wearing a headscarf as she left a meeting in Turkey, fuelling speculation that she converted to the Muslim faith.