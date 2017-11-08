

CTVNews.ca Staff





A number of LGBTQ and minority candidates made history Tuesday night by winning mayoral or stateelections across the United States. Here are some of the highlights of those races:

First openly transgender lawmaker in Virginia

Democrat Danica Roem will make history as the first openly transgender person elected and seated in a state legislature. She beat Republican Del. Bob Marshall, one of Virginia’s longest-serving and most socially conservative lawmakers.

Transgender woman elected to Minneapolis city council

Andrea Jenkins won a council seat in Minneapolis with roughly 73 per cent of the vote. Victory Fund, a group that advocates for LGBTQ candidates, said Jenkins is the first openly transgender woman elected to the city council of a major U.S. city.

First openly gay U.S. Attorney elected Seattle’s first female mayor in 90 years

Jenny Durkan, who was the first openly gay U.S. Attorney, is poised to become Seattle’s first female mayor since 1926. The Seattle Times reported that Durkan won 61 per cent of the vote Tuesday night.

Charlotte, N.C. elects first female African-American mayor

Vi Lyles will become the first African-American female mayor of Charlotte, N.C. She had served on the Charlotte city council since 2013, but had worked for the city in various roles for a total of 30 years.

First Sikh mayor in New Jersey

Ravinder Bhalla was elected the first Sikh mayor of Hoboken, N.J. He had previously served on Hoboken city council.

With files from The Associated Press