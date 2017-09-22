Lawsuit tossed against Little Caesars over non-halal pepperoni
A fresh pizza is delivered in Derry, N.H., on Oct. 21, 2016. (Charles Krupa / AP)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, September 22, 2017 2:41PM EDT
DETROIT -- A judge has rejected a lawsuit against a pizza franchise, alleging it sold pork as "halal pepperoni" at one of its locations in a Detroit suburb.
The Detroit Free Press reports that on Thursday the Wayne County judge dismissed the lawsuit filed by Dearborn resident Mohamad Bazzi against Little Caesars Pizza.
Bazzi filed the complaint in May, saying he ordered halal pizza from the Little Caesars in Dearborn twice. Halal food is prepared according to Islamic guidelines.
He says the boxes were labeled "halal," but that the pizzas were topped with regular pork pepperoni. Pork is prohibited in Islam, the religion Bazzi follows.
Bazzi's attorney says he may appeal because the judge didn't let them amend the complaint to prove a cause behind the pizza chain's actions.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Puerto Rico faces weeks without electricity after Maria
- Cuban official: Still no leads on 'sonic attacks' that affected Canadian diplomats
- Republican health bill all but dead as McCain declares opposition
- Trump weighing options as travel ban nears expiration date
- Farmers, protesters clash at pro-dog meat rally in South Korean capital