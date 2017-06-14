

The Associated Press





WASHINGTON -- The latest on the shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

House Speaker Paul Ryan has told his fellow lawmakers that "an attack on one of us is an attack on all of us."

The Wisconsin Republican praised the efforts of Capitol police officers and other law enforcement.

Ryan addressed the House in the wake of Wednesday's shooting at a practice of lawmakers for the annual charity congressional baseball game.

Ryan said, "these were our brothers and sisters in the line of fire."

Ryan received a standing ovation as lawmakers in both parties came to the House chamber as a show of unity.

Ryan said implored lawmakers in both parties "to resolve to come together to lift each other up and to show the country, show the world that we are one House, the people's House, united in our humanity."

------

12:20 p.m.

Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders says the man authorities identified as opening fire on the Republican congressional baseball practice had apparently volunteered on his presidential campaign.

Sanders, of Vermont, says in a statement: "I am sickened by this despicable act."

He says that "violence of any kind is unacceptable in our society and I condemn this action in the strongest possible terms."

He paid tribute to Capitol Police for their response to the shooting, and said his "hopes and prayers" are with House GOP Whip Steve Scalise and others who were wounded.

Sanders challenged Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination in the 2016 presidential election.

He adds in his statement that "real change" can only come through nonviolent action.

----------

12:15 p.m.

Republican Rep. Jeff Duncan says he suspects he spoke with the man who minutes later opened fire on the congressional baseball practice.

Duncan, of South Carolina, says he gave a description of the man to Alexandria police that "fits the picture that's being shown on TV."

Duncan says he was preparing to leave the baseball practice when the man approached him and asked: "Excuse me, sir, who's practicing today? Democrats or Republicans?"'

Duncan said he replied it was the Republican team, and the man thanked him and turned around. Nothing about the man "struck me as being out of the ordinary."

Duncan says he left the field at 7:02 a.m. and had no idea there had been a shooting.

He said he has no doubt the man he spoke with was the shooter, based on photos he's seen.

----------

12:12 p.m.

Rep. Martha McSally says the congressional baseball game will take place as scheduled Thursday night.

McSally says House Speaker Paul Ryan made the announcement, just hours after a gunman opened fire early Wednesday on members of Congress who were practicing outside Washington D.C. for the charity baseball game. McSally says the announcement was met with a standing ovation.

McSally, a Republican from Arizona, says "we can't let anyone stop us from doing our work and from standing together."

----------

11:47 a.m.

President Donald Trump says the assailant in the congressional shooting has died from his injuries.

Trump said Wednesday morning that the gunman who shot Rep. Steve Scalise, of Louisiana, had died. The assailant has been identified as James T. Hodgkinson.

Scalise was shot at a congressional baseball practice just outside of Washington. Officials said several other people were also wounded. Trump said Scalise "was badly wounded and is now in stable condition."

Trump praised the "heroic actions" of the Capital Police at the scene.

------

11:20 a.m.

Arkansas-based Tyson Foods Inc. says one of its employees was among those shot at a congressional baseball practice Wednesday.

Tyson spokesman Gary Mickelson identified the wounded employee as Matt Mika. He says Mika was taken to a hospital and that the company is awaiting word on his condition.

Mickelson says Mika is director of government relations for Tyson's Washington, D.C., office and that he's worked for the company for more than six years.

He says the company is "deeply concerned" about Mika and his family.

Based in Springdale, Arkansas, Tyson Foods is one of the world's largest producers of chicken, beef and pork.

------

11:13 a.m.

Rep. Rodney Davis says he never thought he'd go to a baseball practice and "have to dodge bullets."

Davis, a Republican from Illinois, credited U.S. Capitol Police officers on the scene of Wednesday's shooting outside Washington D.C. He said had they not been there, it "would have been a massacre."

Davis was interviewed on CNN, still in his baseball t-shirt, with blood on his elbow and hand.

He said he and other members of Congress fled the dugout as shots were fired, took shelter behind cars and then ran to a nearby apartment building to call police.

Police have not said whether the shooter was intentionally targeting members of Congress. But Davis said, "I don't think it's a coincidence that no bullets were fired outside the baseball field."

------

11:03 a.m.

President Donald Trump will make a statement about the shooting of a top House Republican.

The White House said Trump will make a statement from the Diplomatic Room in the White House at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was shot by a rifle-wielding gunman Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice just outside of Washington. Officials said several other people were also wounded.

The White House said Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence were both notified of the shooting in Alexandria this morning. The President has spoken to Scalise's wife and chief of staff, as well as House Speaker Paul Ryan, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the chief of the Capitol Police.

------

11:02 a.m.

A government official says the suspect in the Virginia shooting that injured Rep. Steve Scalise and several others has been identified as an Illinois man named James. T. Hodgkinson.

The official was not authorized to discuss an investigation by name and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The FBI and local law enforcement officials say they haven't identified a motive.

--Contributed by Eric Tucker

------

11:00 a.m.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says it is examining two weapons involved in the shooting at a congressional baseball practice.

The agency says it is working to quickly trace a rifle and a handgun to determine where they were purchased.

It was not immediately clear if the gunman fired both weapons during the attack. An ATF spokeswoman said a trace of the weapons would answer that question.

------

10:54 a.m.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the entire Senate is "deeply saddened" over Wednesday's shooting.

In remarks on Senate floor the Kentucky Republican says senators are concerned for the injured and "will keep them in our prayers" and send wishes for a full recovery.

McConnell expressed gratitude for the Capitol Police officers on the scene as well as other first responders.

McConnell notes that the baseball game is a bipartisan charity event and he encourages the Senate to "embrace that spirit today as we come together in expressing both our concern and our gratitude."

------

10:52 a.m.

Rep. Roger Williams of Texas says his aide, Zack Barth, was among those shot Wednesday morning at a congressional baseball practice.

Williams tweeted Barth's name and also discussed his condition.

He says Barth "is receiving medical attention but is doing well and is expected to make a full recovery."

The congressman is asking that people respect Barth's privacy.

Barth is a legislative correspondent in Williams' office.

------

10:50 a.m.

U.S. Capitol Police say the officers wounded while responding to the shooting of a congressman are expected to survive.

Steve Scalise, a top House Republican, was wounded in the Wednesday morning shooting by a rifle-wielding gunman. The shooting happened during a congressional baseball practice.

Capitol Police Chief Matthew Verderosa said during a news conference Wednesday that the officers wounded are in good condition and had injuries not considered life-threatening. The nature of their injuries was not immediately clear.

Alexandria Police Chief Michael Brown says five people were taken to hospitals. It was not immediately clear how many of those were law enforcement officers.

------

10:27 a.m.

George Washington University Hospital says it is treating two people wounded during the shooting at a congressional baseball practice and both are in critical condition.

Hospital spokeswoman Susan Griffiths says their identity is not being released because of patient privacy laws.

Police in Alexandria, Virginia, say five people were taken to area hospitals, including the gunman who opened fire Wednesday morning.

------

10:18 a.m.

A law enforcement official says the shooting in Virginia that injured Rep. Steve Scalise and several others is being investigated as a criminal act rather than an act of terrorism.

The official, who was not authorized to speak by name and spoke on condition of anonymity, also says the FBI is taking over the investigation, which is standard protocol in attacks involving federal officials such as a congressman. A news conference has been scheduled by law enforcement for later in the morning.

------

10:12 a.m.

The White House says that it's cancelling President Donald Trump's only public event on Wednesday due to the shooting involving members of Congress.

Trump was scheduled to visit the Department of Labor later in the afternoon to talk about apprenticeships and sign an executive order.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the chamber's No. 3 Republican leader, was shot during a congressional baseball practice outside of Washington.

Scalise was undergoing surgery at a nearby hospital. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Trump said in statement earlier that the White House was "deeply saddened by this tragedy."

The White House also cancelled a "listening session" on tax reform with top economic adviser Gary Cohn and auto industry leaders.

------

10:07 a.m.

Democratic Rep. Joe Crowley of New York says the House sergeant at arms will be briefing lawmakers on Capitol Hill at 11 a.m. following the shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise.

Crowley says the briefing is for members of the House. He wasn't sure if senators were also being briefed.

The sergeant at arms is an officer of the House of Representatives with responsibilities for law enforcement, protocol and administration.

------

10:05 a.m.

The House has sharply curtailed its business after one of its senior Republican members, Rep. Steve Scalise, and several other people were shot during a congressional baseball practice in Virginia.

A message from the GOP leadership says no votes are expected in the House Wednesday. Members also won't be allowed to make short speeches during what's known as the morning hour.

The House was scheduled to convene at 10 a.m. and then recess immediately.

------

10:03 a.m.

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., says he was in the members-only House gym early Wednesday morning when House Speaker Paul Ryan was informed of the shooting in Virginia.

Carter says, "At about 7:15 a couple of security officers came in, which is very unusual because we only have members in there. And they went over and talked to the Speaker. And, you know, the look on his face was disturbing."

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a congressional staffer and Capitol Police officers were shot during a congressional baseball practice.

------

9:50 a.m.

The office of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise confirms that he has been shot in the hip and is undergoing surgery.

The Louisiana Republicans is in stable condition at a Washington hospital.

The statement says that before the surgery Scalise was "in good spirits and spoke to his wife by phone."

He praised the efforts of U.S. Capitol Police and other first responders.

Scalise was shot in Alexandria, Virginia as congressional Republicans practiced for the annual congressional baseball game.

------

9:50 a.m.

The police chief in Alexandria, Virginia, has confirmed that five people were taken to hospitals after a gunman opened fire during a congressional baseball practice.

Michael L. Brown wouldn't identify them or give their conditions.

He said Capitol Police were on the scene and returned fire.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among those shot during the baseball practice in suburban Washington on Wednesday morning.

The police chief said nothing to shed light on the motive for the shooting. He said the FBI has joined the investigation.

------

9:41 a.m.

US Capitol Police say they have 'robust police presence' around the Capitol, but the building is still open after the shooting in Virginia.

Rep. Steve Scalise, a number of aides and Capitol Police officers were shot during a congressional baseball practice.

In a statement, the Capitol Police say, "Out of an abundance of caution, the USCP has deployed a robust police presence throughout the Capitol Complex."

The statement does not mention any of the victims by name. The statement says, "The incident involved a member of Congress and USCP personnel."

The Capitol Police say they are "investigating a shooting that occurred off Capitol Grounds."

------

9:30 a.m.

Texas Rep. Roger Williams says a member of his staff was shot at the baseball practice in Virginia where Rep. Steve Scalise was wounded.

In a statement Wednesday, Williams said that at about 7 a.m. a gunman arrived at the practice and opened fire. Williams said he was not shot but that a member of his staff was and is receiving medical attention.

Williams said the gunman has been detained.

Williams, who is one of the coaches, said the Republican baseball team holds its practice every morning at 6:30 a.m. at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park in Alexandria, Virginia.

------

9:20 a.m.

Sen. Jeff Flake says the gunman in the shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise had "a rifle of some sort" and "a lot of ammo."

Flake says Scalise was playing second base at a congressional baseball practice when he was shot by a man standing off the third-base side of the field. He says Scalise dragged himself into the outfield to get farther away from the shooting.

Several other people were wounded, including a congressional staff member.

------

8:55 a.m.

President Donald Trump says that Rep. Steve Scalise was "badly injured" in a shooting at a congressional baseball game but says he will "fully recover."

The president tweeted Wednesday, "Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover."

He adds, "Our thoughts and prayers are with him."

Scalise, who is the majority whip, and a number of aides and Capitol Police officers were shot Wednesday morning. Alexandria police say the suspect is in custody.

------

8:40 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he and the vice-president are "deeply saddened" by news of a shooting "tragedy" at a congressional baseball game.

The president said in a statement Wednesday that "the Vice-President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely."

Rep. Steve Scalise and a number of aides and Capitol Police officers were shot. Alexandria police say the suspect is in custody.

Trump says, "We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected."

------

8:15 a.m.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice, congressional officials say.

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., said several other people also were hit, including two law enforcement officers.