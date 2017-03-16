Hitting the beach in Hawaii has suddenly become a politically-charged vacation idea in the United States, with social media deeply divided over a federal judge's decision to block U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban.

Honolulu U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson was the first to  block  Trump's executive order, which would temporarily ban travellers from six predominantly Muslim countries. Watson ruled that the president's executive order was not significantly different from the previous version, and used the president's own words as evidence that it targeted Muslims.

The ruling triggered a wave of outrage among Trump supporters, who turned to Twitter to call for a boycott of Hawaii.

Meanwhile, critics of the president celebrated the notion of a Trump supporter-free island paradise.

The Trump faithful have a history of demanding boycotts over perceived slights. In recent months they've called for boycotts of Starbucks, the Oscars, the stage show "Hamilton" and even Budweiser, though the trending hashtag they adopted was misspelled "Budwiser."

Some Trump supporters also called for a boycott of McDonald's on Thursday, after the fast-food giant's corporate Twitter account was used to call Trump a "disgusting excuse for a president." McDonald's quickly deleted the tweet, and explained that their account had been compromised.

U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang, of Greenbelt, Md., also ruled against the travel ban later in the day.

