Hitting the beach in Hawaii has suddenly become a politically-charged vacation idea in the United States, with social media deeply divided over a federal judge's decision to block U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban.

Honolulu U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson was the first to block Trump's executive order, which would temporarily ban travellers from six predominantly Muslim countries. Watson ruled that the president's executive order was not significantly different from the previous version, and used the president's own words as evidence that it targeted Muslims.

The ruling triggered a wave of outrage among Trump supporters, who turned to Twitter to call for a boycott of Hawaii.

@CNY_4_Trump @maziehirono @brianschatz 1 unelected judge becomes more powerful than the legislative and the executive branch combined. SAD! — Algernon (@rudeger11) March 16, 2017

����Hawaii overrated. Lived there for 3 years. Cost of living ridiculous and I hate jellyfish����#BoycottHawaii — Michael Flynn Jr���� (@mflynnJR) March 16, 2017

#BoycottHawaii I was taking my kids & Grandkids to Hawaii. We just cancelled @gohawaii your Judge threatens our safety. — *Wendy* ���� (@wendyvoss) March 16, 2017

Let's see if liberal judicial ideology is more important than tourist revenues to the state of Hawaii.#boycotthawaii — Dr. Diane (@elmorephd) March 16, 2017

Meanwhile, critics of the president celebrated the notion of a Trump supporter-free island paradise.

Trump's travel ban is derailing US tourism but the #BoycottHawaii or promise of a TrumpFreeZone is making it one of the hottest destinations — Norm Clark #resist (@Normsmusic) March 16, 2017

In Hawaii I'll get sun, surf, the beach, nature - but no Trump supporters. Book me on the next flight #BoycottHawaii #byebye #deplorables — Jaime (@jlynneg24) March 16, 2017

You guys would hate it there anyway, everyone is friendly and cares about the environment. #BoycottHawaii pic.twitter.com/n8lptWjYdN — Supreme Hakim (@PhoenicianState) March 16, 2017

Trumpists say #BoycottHawaii. ��Kids, pack everything. We're moving to the North Shore. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) March 16, 2017

Just woke up to #BoycottHawaii. LMAO because paradise just got even better! Aloha! ������ — lizfinger (@lizfinger1) March 16, 2017

Only true #Snowflakes boycott everyone and everything that's not supportive of #Fascism #BoycottHawaii — Russell Burnett (@foley_axle) March 16, 2017

It makes sense that Trumpkins want to #BoycottHawaii. Snowflakes always melt in warm weather. — SpideyTerry (@SpideyTerry) March 16, 2017

The Trump faithful have a history of demanding boycotts over perceived slights. In recent months they've called for boycotts of Starbucks, the Oscars, the stage show "Hamilton" and even Budweiser, though the trending hashtag they adopted was misspelled "Budwiser."

Trumpsters: "We hate liberal snowflakes! By the way, let's #BoycottHawaii, Starbucks, 'Hamilton,' Pepsi, Oreos, Netflix, & reality, bigly!" — Craig Rozniecki (@CraigRozniecki) March 16, 2017

Some Trump supporters also called for a boycott of McDonald's on Thursday, after the fast-food giant's corporate Twitter account was used to call Trump a "disgusting excuse for a president." McDonald's quickly deleted the tweet, and explained that their account had been compromised.

#boycottmcdonald's @McDonaldsCorp Shameful POTUS slam, can your brand take this kind of hit? NOT a smart corporate move. pic.twitter.com/Zk0C9RBi90 — #draintheswamp (@RightWingIsland) March 16, 2017

.@McDonaldsCorp Have you not fired your Global Chief of Communications yet??? #boycottMcDonald — phreshoneTX (@phreshoneTX) March 16, 2017

U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang, of Greenbelt, Md., also ruled against the travel ban later in the day.

#BoycottHawaii With another judge issuing the same ruling they are also going to have to #BoycottMaryland. ���� — John Hergt (@natureofthings7) March 16, 2017

With files from The Associated Press