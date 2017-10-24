

The Associated Press





PROVO, Utah - A Utah mom in her final days of pregnancy gave her baby an eviction notice and made it official with a judge's signature. Incredibly, the baby obeyed.

Kaylee Bays was pregnant with her third child, a girl, and thought she was going into labour last week, but it stopped.

She went back to work to her job as a judicial assistant at the Fourth District Court in Provo, and jokingly asked Judge Lynn Davis to serve an eviction notice on her baby.

He did. And It worked. Less than 12 hours later, baby Gretsel was born, the Daily Herald reported .

Bays said Davis told her it was his first baby eviction notice in his 31 years as a judge.

"He told me, 'If it really works, I want it framed.' It did, and I'm going to frame it for him," Bays said.

Bays said the eviction notice gave her baby three days to "vacate the premises."

The notice was addressed to Gretsel at Mommy Belly Lane, in Womb, Utah.

"She came 12 hours later. So far, she's a good listener," she joked. "She didn't want to be in contempt of court."