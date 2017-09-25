John McCain says his brain cancer prognosis is 'very poor'
In this July 27, 2017, file photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, file)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, September 25, 2017 11:32AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 25, 2017 1:39PM EDT
WASHINGTON -- U.S. Sen. John McCain says doctors have given him a "very poor prognosis" as he battles brain cancer.
McCain underwent surgery in July for a brain tumour that was later found to be a form of glioblastoma, the same type of cancer that took the life of his former Senate colleague Edward M. Kennedy in 2009. McCain tells CBS' "60 Minutes" in an interview that aired Sunday night that he thinks about Kennedy a lot. He says Kennedy continued to work despite the diagnosis and "never gave up because he loved the engagement."
McCain says he has "feelings sometimes of fear of what happens," but counters that with gratitude for having lived "a great life."
He adds: "it's not that you're leaving, it's that you -- that you stayed."