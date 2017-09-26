

CTVNews.ca Staff





Jared Kushner’s lawyer in the scandal involving his use of a private email address has revealed part of the strategy he is employing with his client, in an email exchange with a prankster who posed as Kushner.

The prankster, who contacted Kushner’s lawyer Abbe Lowell, used a fake email address with Kushner’s name to ask how he should handle lewd emails from White House officials.

An image of an email chain, between the prankster and what appears to be Lowell, shows the lawyer advising “Kushner” not to delete these emails or send them to anyone until the two have spoken first.

“I need to see I think all emails between you and WH (just for me and us),” Lowell tells the prankster, in an email dated Monday afternoon.

The **FULL** email exchange between JARED KUSHNER'S Lawyer, ABBE, and JARED KUSHNER (ME!) about his private emailshttps://t.co/KJNuU7gobT pic.twitter.com/tt75QVAJab — EMAIL PRANKSTER™ (@SINON_REBORN) September 26, 2017

A top House Republican recently demanded more details about Trump staffers’ use of private emails, following a New York Times report that Kushner and five others in Trump’s inner circle set up private email accounts to deal with business matters after the election. According to the report, Kushner and former staffers Steve Bannon and Reince Priebus were among those who set up private email accounts.

Trump fiercely attacked opponent Hillary Clinton during the election for her use of a private email server as secretary of state under Barack Obama.

Earlier this month, the email prankster duped White House special counsel Ty Cobb into discussing the FBI’s Russia probe.