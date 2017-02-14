Ivanka Trump photo at Oval Office desk draws mixed reaction on social media
Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Trump, participates in a roundtable discussion with female executives and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House, in Washington, D.C., on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, February 14, 2017 7:23AM EST
WASHINGTON - Ivanka Trump is getting a strong reaction online after posting a photo of herself seated at the Oval Office desk while her father, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, stood on either side of her.
The first daughter posted the picture on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook with the message, "A great discussion with two world leaders about the importance of women having a seat at the table!"
While the picture earned Trump plenty of kudos from supporters of her father on social media, others said she hadn't earned the right to sit behind the desk.
Ivanka Trump sat next to Trudeau during a roundtable meeting with female executives from the U.S. and Canada on Monday.
A great discussion with two world leaders about the importance of women having a seat at the table! �������� pic.twitter.com/AtiSiOoho0— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 13, 2017
People are flipping out bc @IvankaTrump sat down at the desk in the Oval Office for a PHOTO with @POTUS @JustinTrudeau and it's quite funny— Jacob Duplantis (@jacobduplantis) February 14, 2017
.@IvankaTrump Looks Good behind that desk!! #FirstWomanPresident #GlassCeiling #MAGA https://t.co/OFhHWv48u8— Angie ���� (@kachninja) February 14, 2017
Ladies ....— Villi Wilson (@Conservative_VW) February 14, 2017
I like the sound of President @IvankaTrump ������
She looks great behind that desk
Is that in our future?�� pic.twitter.com/Q3M46BnyK2
@IvankaTrump the first woman photographed at that desk should be the one who earns the seat, not appointed by Dad. How out of touch are you?— Amy Rovin (@MomRovin) February 13, 2017
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from World
- 75-year-old woman dies after attack by dog she adopted
- Pierre Trudeau, Ivanka Trump, and how the White House meeting got set up
- Donald Trump and the pitfalls of a social media presidency
- California dam managers dismissed flood concern 12 years ago
- Ivanka Trump photo at Oval Office desk draws mixed reaction on social media