

CTVNews.ca Staff





The raging Southern California wildfire has left a 74-year-old widower with nowhere to go, after his home and all of his possessions were destroyed in the ferocious blaze.

The Ventura County home Ansen Roberts had lived in since 1961 burned down to the ground. He had so little time to escape the flames that he didn’t even take his wallet with him.

Roberts’ cats – his only companions since his wife’s death a few years ago – also perished in the fire.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do right now. I can’t think right because everything is burned down to the ground. It hurts,” an emotional Roberts told local TV station KTLA on Wednesday, as he looked at the rubble that was once his house.

Roberts has no cellphone and no relatives in the area. He has been sleeping in the back of his truck and told KTLA he has nowhere to go.

Since KTLA aired his story, the station has been inundated with calls and emails from viewers asking how they can help Roberts.

Firefighters in Southern California are battling four major fires that have put tens of thousands of people under evacuation orders and destroyed nearly 200 homes and buildings as of Thursday.

With files from The Associated Press