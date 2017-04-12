

CTVNews.ca Staff





For Jennifer Asiago, life in Kibera has never been easy.

As Kenya’s largest slum, Kibera is a cramped and crowded place. There is no running water. Garbage is strewn everywhere and sewage spills into the streets.

Asiago, a single mother, shares a one-room shack with her children, and has less than a dollar a day to feed them. The money isn’t going as far as it used to.

Asiago used to buy one kilogram of corn, a vital dietary staple, for about 23 cents. It now costs her more than 60 cents. Asiago says she can’t afford food due to the drought.

Kibera is not a formally recognized community. The government does not provide it with basic services.People do not have sanitation, running water nor do they have electrical services like the rest of Nairobi.#Kenya #drought #urban #impact #ctvnews A post shared by Melanie Nagy (@melanienagyctv) on Apr 12, 2017 at 7:23am PDT

The drought is intense and sweeping across East Africa.

Twenty million people across four countries are facing starvation and are in desperate need of help. Famine has already been declared in South Sudan and Nigeria, Yemen and Somalia are said to be on the brink.

Large parts of Kenya are impacted and it’s not just in rural areas. Food prices in the country are soaring due to crop failure and a lack of water.

Out of Kenya’s 47 counties, 23 have been deemed to be facing disastrous drought. Kenya Red Cross estimated about 2.7 million people are in need of food aid.



This is Jennifer Asiago.She lives in Kibera with her children.She says a spike in the price of food is making it hard to feed her family. #Kenya #drought #urban #impact #ctvnews A post shared by Melanie Nagy (@melanienagyctv) on Apr 12, 2017 at 8:07am PDT

At a school in Kibera, students play before lunch. The meal is a serving of beans which is free, but is often all they will eat in a day. Staff would like to provide more food, but they can’t afford it.

“Because of changes in the economy, we are not in a position to change the food,” said Mathew Kiptun, a teacher at the school.

In Kibera, hunger in children has always been a concern. But with more people struggling to buy food, humanitarian groups are now expanding malnutrition monitoring.



This is a local school in Kibera that provides a free lunch to students. For many of the kids, it is all they get to eat in a day. #kenya #drought #urban #impact #ctvnews A post shared by Melanie Nagy (@melanienagyctv) on Apr 12, 2017 at 11:23am PDT

At a health clinic run by Doctors Without Borders, parents of malnourished children are given high-protein rations to help their little ones gain weight.

“Being in an area where there is a lot of poverty, it is not uncommon to find children not having enough diversified food or not enough food in general,” said Jeroen Matthys, of Doctors Without Borders.

The Kenyan government recently declared drought a national disaster. Like other places struggling with food and water shortage, officials are calling for more help.

And while many western countries, including Canada, are delivering funds, humanitarian groups say much more is needed to avoid a widespread hunger catastrophe.

With a report by CTV's Melanie Nagy in Kenya