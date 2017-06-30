Iraqi troops clearing Mosul neighbourhood after key gains
An Iraqi special forces humvee rides through the Old City during fighting against Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq on Thursday, June 29, 2017. (AP / Felipe Dana)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, June 30, 2017 5:12AM EDT
MOSUL, Iraq - Iraqi commanders say troops are clearing up a key neighbourhood captured from Islamic State militants in the city of Mosul, a day after Iraq's prime minister declared an end to the extremist group's self-proclaimed caliphate.
Lt. Gen. Abdul Wahab al-Saadi and Lt. Col. Salam Hussein say their forces are continuing to clear territory on Friday.
On Thursday, Iraqi forces retook the hugely symbolic al-Nuri Mosque, following a dawn push. The mosque and its famed 12th century minaret were blown up by IS last week.
Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi later announced that full liberation of Mosul is near and that Iraq's "brave forces will bring victory."
Iraqi forces, closely backed by the U.S.-led coalition, launched the operation to retake Mosul in October, initially pledging the city would be liberated in 2016.
