Iran says Trump 'cannot abandon' nuclear deal
Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who is also a senior nuclear negotiator, gestures while speaking with media in his press conference in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. (AP / Vahid Salemi)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, January 15, 2017 7:28AM EST
TEHRAN, Iran - Iran's deputy foreign minister says the nuclear deal between the Islamic Republic and world powers "will not be renegotiated" ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump taking office this week.
In a press conference Sunday marking the one-year anniversary of the agreement's implementation, Abbas Araghchi told reporters that "the new U.S. administration cannot abandon the deal."
Trump was critical of the nuclear deal during the presidential campaign and pledged to renegotiate it, but he hasn't offered many specifics on his plans since the election.
Araghchi repeated an earlier warning by Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who publicly stated, "If they tear it up, we will burn it," without elaborating.
